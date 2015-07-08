Below are the Union County arrests for 07-05-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Maske, Dameko James
|Arrest Date
|07/05/2021
|Court Case
|202104136
|Charge
|1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), And 3) Discharge Firearm In City (M),
|Description
|Maske, Dameko James (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), and 3) Discharge Firearm In City (M), at 1600-BLK Rushing St, Monroe, NC, on 7/5/2021 00:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Malone, J
|Name
|Sanches, Arcia Alondra
|Arrest Date
|07/05/2021
|Court Case
|202104531
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Sanches, Arcia Alondra (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1100-BLK Tomberlin Rd, Unionville, NC, on 7/5/2021 00:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Love, J
|Name
|Clyburn, Antwone Tyress
|Arrest Date
|07/05/2021
|Court Case
|202104136
|Charge
|Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Clyburn, Antwone Tyress (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 1600-BLK Rushing St, Monroe, NC, on 7/5/2021 00:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Clyburn, Jayqua Edward
|Arrest Date
|07/05/2021
|Court Case
|202104136
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Dv Protective Order Viol (M) (M), 3) Resisting Public Officer (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Indecient Liberties With Child)( (F),
|Description
|Clyburn, Jayqua Edward (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Dv Protective Order Viol (m) (M), 3) Resisting Public Officer (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(indecient Liberties With Child)( (F), at 1600-BLK Rushing St, Monroe, NC, on 7/5/2021 00:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Moore, Rose Fay
|Arrest Date
|07/05/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) M/S/D/P Csw/N 1000 Ft Of School (F), 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 4) Pwisd Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 5) M/S/D/P Cs W/N 1000Ft Of School (F), 6) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 7) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 8) Surrender Of Surety (Poss Sch Ii Cs) (M), 9) Surrender Of Surety (M/S/D/P Csw/N 1000 Ft Of School) (M), 10) Surrender Of Surety (Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F)) (M), 11) Surrender Of Surety (Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs) (M), 12) Surrender Of Surety (M/S/D/P Cs W/N 1000Ft Of School) (M), 13) Surrender Of Surety (P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii) (M), And 14) Surrender Of Surety (Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F)) (M),
|Description
|Moore, Rose Fay (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) M/s/d/p Csw/n 1000 Ft Of School (F), 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 4) Pwisd Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 5) M/s/d/p Cs W/n 1000ft Of School (F), 6) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 7) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 8) Surrender Of Surety (poss Sch Ii Cs) (M), 9) Surrender Of Surety (m/s/d/p Csw/n 1000 Ft Of School) (M), 10) Surrender Of Surety (maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f)) (M), 11) Surrender Of Surety (pwimsd Sch Ii Cs) (M), 12) Surrender Of Surety (m/s/d/p Cs W/n 1000ft Of School) (M), 13) Surrender Of Surety (p/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii) (M), and 14) Surrender Of Surety (maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f)) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/5/2021 01:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Dobbins, B E
|Name
|Arellanes, Tony
|Arrest Date
|07/05/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Poss Mari Up To 1/2 Oz), M (M),
|Description
|Arellanes, Tony (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (poss Mari Up To 1/2 Oz), M (M), at 4700-BLK E Hwy 74/olde Country Ln, Wingate, NC, on 7/5/2021 01:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Bolick, J