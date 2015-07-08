Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-06-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WADE, MARCUS DEJUAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/10/1976
Height 6.2
Weight 270
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-06 05:47:00
Court Case 5902021219728
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name BROWN, ERIC
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/16/1997
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-06 12:00:00
Court Case 6102020703571
Charge Description NO OPERATORS LICENSE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name PERSON, DESTINY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/14/1993
Height 5.2
Weight 115
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-06 16:20:00
Court Case 5902021220928
Charge Description AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name WHITELAW, ALLISON
Arrest Type
DOB 1/2/1991
Height 5.7
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-06 08:39:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LINK, DURWAYNE FARLEY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/28/1977
Height 6.7
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-06 12:00:00
Court Case 3302020061301
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name ROSS, ANTRECE SHAVON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/2/1992
Height 5.9
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-06 17:27:00
Court Case 8902021052387
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount 10000.00