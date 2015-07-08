Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-06-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WADE, MARCUS DEJUAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/10/1976
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|270
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-06 05:47:00
|Court Case
|5902021219728
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BROWN, ERIC
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/16/1997
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-06 12:00:00
|Court Case
|6102020703571
|Charge Description
|NO OPERATORS LICENSE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|PERSON, DESTINY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/14/1993
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|115
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-06 16:20:00
|Court Case
|5902021220928
|Charge Description
|AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|WHITELAW, ALLISON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/2/1991
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-06 08:39:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LINK, DURWAYNE FARLEY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/28/1977
|Height
|6.7
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-06 12:00:00
|Court Case
|3302020061301
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|ROSS, ANTRECE SHAVON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/2/1992
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-06 17:27:00
|Court Case
|8902021052387
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00