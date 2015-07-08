Below are the Union County arrests for 07-06-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Barrino, Billy Rashean
|Arrest Date
|07/06/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Simple Possess Sch Vi C/S (M), 4) Possess Manjdrug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 6) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M),
|Description
|Barrino, Billy Rashean (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Simple Possess Sch Vi C/s (M), 4) Possess Manjdrug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 6) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/6/2021 13:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Lheureux, L R
|Name
|Waggoner, Alayna Victoria
|Arrest Date
|07-06-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Waggoner, Alayna Victoria (W /F/28) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 3700-BLK Plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, between 15:00, 7/5/2021 and 08:44, 7/6/2021. Reported: 08:44, 7/6/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Wiggins, Timothy David
|Arrest Date
|07/06/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Non Impaired), M (M),
|Description
|Wiggins, Timothy David (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Non Impaired), M (M), at 3600-BLK Hwy 205, Marshville, NC, on 7/6/2021 14:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Hedlund, R T
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|07-06-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /M/08) VICTIM of Animal Call Bite (C), at [Address], between 00:00, 7/5/2021 and 09:02, 7/6/2021. Reported: 09:02, 7/6/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, D L
|Name
|Reed, Dixie Dawn
|Arrest Date
|07/06/2021
|Court Case
|202104576
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Changing Of Price (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Reed, Dixie Dawn (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-changing Of Price (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/6/2021 15:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnette, C A
|Name
|Griffin Farm Machine Co Inc VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft
|Arrest Date
|07-06-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Griffin Farm Machine Co Inc VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 6000-BLK Unionville Brief Rd, Unionville, NC, between 01:45, 7/6/2021 and 08:31, 7/6/2021. Reported: 10:31, 7/6/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Fitchett, D A