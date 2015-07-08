Description

Barrino, Billy Rashean (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Simple Possess Sch Vi C/s (M), 4) Possess Manjdrug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 6) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/6/2021 13:00.