|Name
|Driggers, Scotty Ray
|Arrest Date
|07/07/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Driggers, Scotty Ray (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2700-BLK Landsford Rd, Marshville, NC, on 7/7/2021 00:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Lindsey, Lewis Springs J
|Arrest Date
|07/07/2021
|Court Case
|202104620
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – 2 – Misd (Possess Marij,Review Gs90-96), M (M),
|Description
|Lindsey, Lewis Springs J (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – 2 – Misd (possess Marij,review Gs90-96), M (M), at Waxhaw-marvin Hwy, Waxhaw, SC, on 7/7/2021 15:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Dees, E C
|Name
|Monroe Housing Authority VICTIM of Injury To Real Property
|Arrest Date
|07-07-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Monroe Housing Authority VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 700-BLK Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 22:00, 7/6/2021. Reported: 08:58, 7/7/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Roman, O
|Name
|Whittenburg, Daquan
|Arrest Date
|07/07/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Whittenburg, Daquan (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, M (M), at HWY 00-BLK Shell, Wingate, NC, on 7/7/2021 00:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Tallent, E
|Name
|Neal, Kimberly Nicole
|Arrest Date
|07/07/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M-Larceny, Second Degree Trespass (M),
|Description
|Neal, Kimberly Nicole (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (m-larceny, Second Degree Trespass (M), at 2500-BLK Long Hope Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/7/2021 16:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Animal Call Bite
|Arrest Date
|07-07-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Animal Call Bite (C), at [Address], between 13:37, 7/7/2021 and 13:38, 7/7/2021. Reported: 13:38, 7/7/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Buckingham, D A