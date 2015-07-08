Below are the Union County arrests for 07-07-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Driggers, Scotty Ray
Arrest Date 07/07/2021
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Driggers, Scotty Ray (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2700-BLK Landsford Rd, Marshville, NC, on 7/7/2021 00:05.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Lindsey, Lewis Springs J
Arrest Date 07/07/2021
Court Case 202104620
Charge Fail To Appear – 2 – Misd (Possess Marij,Review Gs90-96), M (M),
Description Lindsey, Lewis Springs J (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – 2 – Misd (possess Marij,review Gs90-96), M (M), at Waxhaw-marvin Hwy, Waxhaw, SC, on 7/7/2021 15:47.
Arresting Officer Dees, E C

Name Monroe Housing Authority VICTIM of Injury To Real Property
Arrest Date 07-07-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Monroe Housing Authority VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 700-BLK Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 22:00, 7/6/2021. Reported: 08:58, 7/7/2021.
Arresting Officer Roman, O

Name Whittenburg, Daquan
Arrest Date 07/07/2021
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation, M (M),
Description Whittenburg, Daquan (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, M (M), at HWY 00-BLK Shell, Wingate, NC, on 7/7/2021 00:06.
Arresting Officer Tallent, E

Name Neal, Kimberly Nicole
Arrest Date 07/07/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M-Larceny, Second Degree Trespass (M),
Description Neal, Kimberly Nicole (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (m-larceny, Second Degree Trespass (M), at 2500-BLK Long Hope Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/7/2021 16:01.
Arresting Officer Russell, M T

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Animal Call Bite
Arrest Date 07-07-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Animal Call Bite (C), at [Address], between 13:37, 7/7/2021 and 13:38, 7/7/2021. Reported: 13:38, 7/7/2021.
Arresting Officer Buckingham, D A