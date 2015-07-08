Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-08-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name EUBANKS, JAMALL MARQUETTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/15/1980
Height 5.9
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-08 07:15:00
Court Case 5902021221161
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name RUFF, TEBIAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/8/1992
Height 5.6
Weight 211
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-08 11:50:00
Court Case 5902019018767
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name KINLOCH, CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/9/1980
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-08 16:49:00
Court Case 5902021221160
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name GUZMAN-SOLANO, JOSE LUIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/1/1983
Height 5.3
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-08 00:15:00
Court Case 5902021221164
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A CHILD UNDER 12
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name CAPEL, FRANK JOSEPH
Arrest Type
DOB 11/23/1969
Height 5.9
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-08 15:16:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name PAYNE, CURTIS J
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/24/1985
Height 6.3
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-08 14:56:00
Court Case 5902021221204
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount