Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-08-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|EUBANKS, JAMALL MARQUETTE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/15/1980
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-08 07:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021221161
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|RUFF, TEBIAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/8/1992
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|211
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-08 11:50:00
|Court Case
|5902019018767
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|KINLOCH, CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/9/1980
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-08 16:49:00
|Court Case
|5902021221160
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GUZMAN-SOLANO, JOSE LUIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/1/1983
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-08 00:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021221164
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A CHILD UNDER 12
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|CAPEL, FRANK JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/23/1969
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-08 15:16:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PAYNE, CURTIS J
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/24/1985
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-08 14:56:00
|Court Case
|5902021221204
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount