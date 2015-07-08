Below are the Union County arrests for 07-08-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Jones, Ezzard Charles
|Arrest Date
|07/08/2021
|Court Case
|202104643
|Charge
|Larceny By Employees (F),
|Description
|Jones, Ezzard Charles (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 4300-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/8/2021 12:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Thomas, Jordan Edward
|Arrest Date
|07/08/2021
|Court Case
|202103593
|Charge
|1) Possess Stolen Mv (F), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 5) Flee/Elude Arrest With M/V (F), 6) Speeding (N), And 7) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Jordan Edward (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Mv (F), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 5) Flee/elude Arrest With M/v (F), 6) Speeding (N), and 7) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M), at 5700-BLK Sikes Mill Rd, Fairview, NC, on 7/8/2021 20:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Carlisle, Andrae
|Arrest Date
|07/08/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Misd Dv Protective Order Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Carlisle, Andrae (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Misd Dv Protective Order Violation, M (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/8/2021 13:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Caldwell, Robert Earl
|Arrest Date
|07/08/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), 3) Vehicle Required To Be Registered (M), And 4) No Liability Insurance (M),
|Description
|Caldwell, Robert Earl (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), 3) Vehicle Required To Be Registered (M), and 4) No Liability Insurance (M), at 600-BLK Old Providence Rd/mccain St, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/8/2021 20:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Whetstone, C
|Name
|Nixon, Samuel Leon
|Arrest Date
|07/08/2021
|Court Case
|202104214
|Charge
|1) Injury To Personal Property (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Nixon, Samuel Leon (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 700-BLK S Hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 7/8/2021 14:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Chaney, D W
|Name
|Waters, Cleveland Lamont
|Arrest Date
|07/08/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M) And 2) Ficticious Info To Officer (M),
|Description
|Waters, Cleveland Lamont (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M) and 2) Ficticious Info To Officer (M), at 4700-BLK E Hwy 74/olde Country Ln, Wingate, NC, on 7/8/2021 22:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Bolick, J