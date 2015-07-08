Below are the Union County arrests for 07-08-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Jones, Ezzard Charles
Arrest Date 07/08/2021
Court Case 202104643
Charge Larceny By Employees (F),
Description Jones, Ezzard Charles (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 4300-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/8/2021 12:58.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K

Name Thomas, Jordan Edward
Arrest Date 07/08/2021
Court Case 202103593
Charge 1) Possess Stolen Mv (F), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 5) Flee/Elude Arrest With M/V (F), 6) Speeding (N), And 7) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M),
Description Thomas, Jordan Edward (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Mv (F), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 5) Flee/elude Arrest With M/v (F), 6) Speeding (N), and 7) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M), at 5700-BLK Sikes Mill Rd, Fairview, NC, on 7/8/2021 20:29.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Carlisle, Andrae
Arrest Date 07/08/2021
Court Case
Charge Misd Dv Protective Order Violation, M (M),
Description Carlisle, Andrae (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Misd Dv Protective Order Violation, M (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/8/2021 13:31.
Arresting Officer Hines, J N

Name Caldwell, Robert Earl
Arrest Date 07/08/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), 3) Vehicle Required To Be Registered (M), And 4) No Liability Insurance (M),
Description Caldwell, Robert Earl (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), 3) Vehicle Required To Be Registered (M), and 4) No Liability Insurance (M), at 600-BLK Old Providence Rd/mccain St, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/8/2021 20:44.
Arresting Officer Whetstone, C

Name Nixon, Samuel Leon
Arrest Date 07/08/2021
Court Case 202104214
Charge 1) Injury To Personal Property (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Nixon, Samuel Leon (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 700-BLK S Hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 7/8/2021 14:31.
Arresting Officer Chaney, D W

Name Waters, Cleveland Lamont
Arrest Date 07/08/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M) And 2) Ficticious Info To Officer (M),
Description Waters, Cleveland Lamont (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M) and 2) Ficticious Info To Officer (M), at 4700-BLK E Hwy 74/olde Country Ln, Wingate, NC, on 7/8/2021 22:25.
Arresting Officer Bolick, J