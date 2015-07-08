Description

Thomas, Jordan Edward (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Mv (F), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 5) Flee/elude Arrest With M/v (F), 6) Speeding (N), and 7) Discharging A Firearm Inside The Town Limits (M), at 5700-BLK Sikes Mill Rd, Fairview, NC, on 7/8/2021 20:29.