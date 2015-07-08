Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-09-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WALTON, SHAD STEVEN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/21/1978
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-09 02:53:00
|Court Case
|5902021221288
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|JIMENEZ, RUBEN ESPINO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/17/2003
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-09 10:25:00
|Court Case
|5902021221322
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BROUGHTON, KEON JAQUEZ
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/23/2000
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-09 16:02:00
|Court Case
|5902021221329
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ANDERSON, CHRISTOPHER LAWRENCE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/10/1984
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-09 03:20:00
|Court Case
|5902021221290
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|VENTURA, MARCOS HUMBERTO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/26/1985
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-09 12:28:00
|Court Case
|5902021221104
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|KUHN, PENELOPE DERBY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/14/1955
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-09 16:57:00
|Court Case
|5902021221357
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount