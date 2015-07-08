Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-09-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WALTON, SHAD STEVEN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/21/1978
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-09 02:53:00
Court Case 5902021221288
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name JIMENEZ, RUBEN ESPINO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/17/2003
Height 5.5
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-09 10:25:00
Court Case 5902021221322
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BROUGHTON, KEON JAQUEZ
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/23/2000
Height 5.7
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-09 16:02:00
Court Case 5902021221329
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name ANDERSON, CHRISTOPHER LAWRENCE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/10/1984
Height 5.4
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-09 03:20:00
Court Case 5902021221290
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name VENTURA, MARCOS HUMBERTO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/26/1985
Height 5.5
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-09 12:28:00
Court Case 5902021221104
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount

Name KUHN, PENELOPE DERBY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/14/1955
Height 5.1
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-09 16:57:00
Court Case 5902021221357
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount