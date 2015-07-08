Below are the Union County arrests for 07-09-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name White, Jaycee Lea
Arrest Date 07/09/2021
Court Case
Charge Violation Of Court Order (M),
Description White, Jaycee Lea (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Violation Of Court Order (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/9/2021 11:20.
Arresting Officer Furr, J C

Name Nash, Casey Joseph
Arrest Date 07/09/2021
Court Case
Charge Show Cause (M),
Description Nash, Casey Joseph (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Show Cause (M), at 3400-BLK Collins Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/9/2021 21:53.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Welch, Jeremiah Edward
Arrest Date 07/09/2021
Court Case 202104223
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Welch, Jeremiah Edward (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 400-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 7/9/2021 11:43.
Arresting Officer Caldwell, R M

Name Plyler, Alexis Dawn
Arrest Date 07/09/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Plyler, Alexis Dawn (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1300-BLK N Broome St, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/9/2021 23:30.
Arresting Officer Hill, T A

Name Ashley, Derrick Lee
Arrest Date 07/09/2021
Court Case
Charge Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (F),
Description Ashley, Derrick Lee (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, FL, on 7/9/2021 12:48.
Arresting Officer Helms, M A

Name Gaddis, Richard Alan
Arrest Date 07/09/2021
Court Case 202104243
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Possess/Dist Meth Precursor (F),
Description Gaddis, Richard Alan (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Possess/dist Meth Precursor (F), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/9/2021 23:31.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J