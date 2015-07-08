Below are the Union County arrests for 07-09-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|White, Jaycee Lea
|Arrest Date
|07/09/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Of Court Order (M),
|Description
|White, Jaycee Lea (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Violation Of Court Order (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/9/2021 11:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C
|Name
|Nash, Casey Joseph
|Arrest Date
|07/09/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Show Cause (M),
|Description
|Nash, Casey Joseph (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Show Cause (M), at 3400-BLK Collins Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/9/2021 21:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Welch, Jeremiah Edward
|Arrest Date
|07/09/2021
|Court Case
|202104223
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Welch, Jeremiah Edward (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 400-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 7/9/2021 11:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Caldwell, R M
|Name
|Plyler, Alexis Dawn
|Arrest Date
|07/09/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Plyler, Alexis Dawn (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1300-BLK N Broome St, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/9/2021 23:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A
|Name
|Ashley, Derrick Lee
|Arrest Date
|07/09/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (F),
|Description
|Ashley, Derrick Lee (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, FL, on 7/9/2021 12:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, M A
|Name
|Gaddis, Richard Alan
|Arrest Date
|07/09/2021
|Court Case
|202104243
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Possess/Dist Meth Precursor (F),
|Description
|Gaddis, Richard Alan (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Possess/dist Meth Precursor (F), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/9/2021 23:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J