Below are the Union County arrests for 07-10-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Byrd, Khadija Sheba
|Arrest Date
|07/10/2021
|Court Case
|202104685
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), And 3) Fail To Notify Dmv Addr Change (M),
|Description
|Byrd, Khadija Sheba (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), and 3) Fail To Notify Dmv Addr Change (M), at 4000-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 7/10/2021 03:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A
|Name
|Garcia, Ivan D Martinez
|Arrest Date
|07/10/2021
|Court Case
|202104256
|Charge
|Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
|Description
|Garcia, Ivan D Martinez (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 500-BLK Creekridge Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/10/2021 11:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Anderson, Jake Henry C
|Arrest Date
|07/10/2021
|Court Case
|202104686
|Charge
|1) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6Yr (F), 2) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6Yr (F), And 3) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6Yr (F),
|Description
|Anderson, Jake Henry C (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6yr (F), 2) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6yr (F), and 3) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6yr (F), at 3900-BLK Melrose Ln, Monroe, NC, on 7/10/2021 13:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Moyers, Karl Herman
|Arrest Date
|07/10/2021
|Court Case
|202104700
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Moyers, Karl Herman (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 5900-BLK Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 7/10/2021 18:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A
|Name
|Moyers, Karl Herman
|Arrest Date
|07/10/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired, M (M),
|Description
|Moyers, Karl Herman (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/10/2021 19:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A
|Name
|Burrows, Kelly Melissa
|Arrest Date
|07/10/2021
|Court Case
|202104267
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Burrows, Kelly Melissa (W /F/51) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1900-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 7/10/2021 20:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J