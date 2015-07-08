Description

Byrd, Khadija Sheba (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), and 3) Fail To Notify Dmv Addr Change (M), at 4000-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 7/10/2021 03:57.