Union County arrests for 07-10-2021.

Name Byrd, Khadija Sheba
Arrest Date 07/10/2021
Court Case 202104685
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), And 3) Fail To Notify Dmv Addr Change (M),
Description Byrd, Khadija Sheba (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), and 3) Fail To Notify Dmv Addr Change (M), at 4000-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 7/10/2021 03:57.
Arresting Officer Hill, T A

Name Garcia, Ivan D Martinez
Arrest Date 07/10/2021
Court Case 202104256
Charge Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
Description Garcia, Ivan D Martinez (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 500-BLK Creekridge Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/10/2021 11:52.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Anderson, Jake Henry C
Arrest Date 07/10/2021
Court Case 202104686
Charge 1) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6Yr (F), 2) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6Yr (F), And 3) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6Yr (F),
Description Anderson, Jake Henry C (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6yr (F), 2) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6yr (F), and 3) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6yr (F), at 3900-BLK Melrose Ln, Monroe, NC, on 7/10/2021 13:16.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Moyers, Karl Herman
Arrest Date 07/10/2021
Court Case 202104700
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Moyers, Karl Herman (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 5900-BLK Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 7/10/2021 18:08.
Arresting Officer Hill, T A

Name Moyers, Karl Herman
Arrest Date 07/10/2021
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired, M (M),
Description Moyers, Karl Herman (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/10/2021 19:55.
Arresting Officer Hill, T A

Name Burrows, Kelly Melissa
Arrest Date 07/10/2021
Court Case 202104267
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Burrows, Kelly Melissa (W /F/51) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1900-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 7/10/2021 20:09.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J