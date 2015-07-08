Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-11-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ELLIOTT, ROBERT DESHAWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/1/1988
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-11 14:23:00
Court Case 5902021216881
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name RIVERA, NATHANIEL BECKETT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/19/1992
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-11 13:32:00
Court Case 5902020207643
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WEEKS, CHELSEA MARIE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/30/1992
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-11 13:34:00
Court Case 5902021219869
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name DAVIS, JONAS TYRONE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/6/1968
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-11 00:35:00
Court Case 5902021221491
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name GARDNER, JARRETT LAVALLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/29/1995
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-11 14:20:00
Court Case 5902021221525
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MARTINES, BRYANA SALYMAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/21/1999
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-11 01:27:00
Court Case 1702021051787
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 2500.00