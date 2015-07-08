Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-11-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ELLIOTT, ROBERT DESHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/1/1988
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-11 14:23:00
|Court Case
|5902021216881
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|RIVERA, NATHANIEL BECKETT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/19/1992
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-11 13:32:00
|Court Case
|5902020207643
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WEEKS, CHELSEA MARIE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/30/1992
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-11 13:34:00
|Court Case
|5902021219869
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|DAVIS, JONAS TYRONE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/6/1968
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-11 00:35:00
|Court Case
|5902021221491
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1250.00
|Name
|GARDNER, JARRETT LAVALLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/29/1995
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-11 14:20:00
|Court Case
|5902021221525
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MARTINES, BRYANA SALYMAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/21/1999
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-11 01:27:00
|Court Case
|1702021051787
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|2500.00