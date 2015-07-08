Below are the Union County arrests for 07-11-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Polk, Thelma Michelle
Arrest Date 07/11/2021
Court Case 202100538
Charge 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Polk, Thelma Michelle (B /F/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 12000-BLK Guion Ln/marie Garris Dr, Stallings, NC, on 7/11/2021 18:41.
Arresting Officer Helms, J V

Name Polk, Thelma Michelle
Arrest Date 07/11/2021
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (M),
Description Polk, Thelma Michelle (B /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/11/2021 20:43.
Arresting Officer Stewart, J R

Name Thomas, Justin Kyle
Arrest Date 07/11/2021
Court Case 202104694
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Thomas, Justin Kyle (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 6900-BLK Plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/11/2021 21:18.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Aguilar, Jose Alfredo
Arrest Date 07/11/2021
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired, M (M),
Description Aguilar, Jose Alfredo (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/11/2021 21:40.
Arresting Officer Black, J H

Name Garris, Quayshawn Osha
Arrest Date 07/11/2021
Court Case
Charge Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Garris, Quayshawn Osha (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 100-BLK Ridge Run, Marshville, NC, on 7/11/2021 22:05.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Cerda, Reina Carolina
Arrest Date 07/11/2021
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Cerda, Reina Carolina (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 4800-BLK Jacquelyne Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/11/2021 22:15.
Arresting Officer Hofford, N J