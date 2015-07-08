Below are the Union County arrests for 07-11-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Polk, Thelma Michelle
|Arrest Date
|07/11/2021
|Court Case
|202100538
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Polk, Thelma Michelle (B /F/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 12000-BLK Guion Ln/marie Garris Dr, Stallings, NC, on 7/11/2021 18:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V
|Name
|Polk, Thelma Michelle
|Arrest Date
|07/11/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (M),
|Description
|Polk, Thelma Michelle (B /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/11/2021 20:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Stewart, J R
|Name
|Thomas, Justin Kyle
|Arrest Date
|07/11/2021
|Court Case
|202104694
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Justin Kyle (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 6900-BLK Plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/11/2021 21:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Aguilar, Jose Alfredo
|Arrest Date
|07/11/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired, M (M),
|Description
|Aguilar, Jose Alfredo (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/11/2021 21:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Black, J H
|Name
|Garris, Quayshawn Osha
|Arrest Date
|07/11/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Garris, Quayshawn Osha (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 100-BLK Ridge Run, Marshville, NC, on 7/11/2021 22:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Cerda, Reina Carolina
|Arrest Date
|07/11/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Cerda, Reina Carolina (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 4800-BLK Jacquelyne Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/11/2021 22:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Hofford, N J