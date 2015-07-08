Below are the Union County arrests for 07-12-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Harry, Joshua Russell
Arrest Date 07/12/2021
Court Case
Charge Possess Methamphetamine, F (F),
Description Harry, Joshua Russell (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine, F (F), at 600-BLK Amity Park Rd, Spruce Pine, NC, on 7/12/2021 00:27.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Tillman, Emmanuel Wade
Arrest Date 07/12/2021
Court Case
Charge Writ (Child Support), F (F),
Description Tillman, Emmanuel Wade (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Writ (child Support), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/12/2021 07:18.
Arresting Officer Merriman, A T

Name Gerwitz, Korey Walter
Arrest Date 07/12/2021
Court Case 202104310
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Gerwitz, Korey Walter (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 600-BLK Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/12/2021 08:44.
Arresting Officer Haley, J

Name Anderson, Jake Henry C
Arrest Date 07/12/2021
Court Case 202104219
Charge Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Anderson, Jake Henry C (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/12/2021 09:51.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Donnelly, Erin Kathleen
Arrest Date 07/12/2021
Court Case 202104311
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Donnelly, Erin Kathleen (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 1700-BLK Pinedell Av, Monroe, NC, on 7/12/2021 08:50.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Fortner, Theresa Elizabeth
Arrest Date 07/12/2021
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Fortner, Theresa Elizabeth (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 300-BLK W South Main St/s Broad St, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/12/2021 12:33.
Arresting Officer Horne, R G