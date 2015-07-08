Below are the Union County arrests for 07-12-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Harry, Joshua Russell
|Arrest Date
|07/12/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Methamphetamine, F (F),
|Description
|Harry, Joshua Russell (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine, F (F), at 600-BLK Amity Park Rd, Spruce Pine, NC, on 7/12/2021 00:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Tillman, Emmanuel Wade
|Arrest Date
|07/12/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Child Support), F (F),
|Description
|Tillman, Emmanuel Wade (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Writ (child Support), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/12/2021 07:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Merriman, A T
|Name
|Gerwitz, Korey Walter
|Arrest Date
|07/12/2021
|Court Case
|202104310
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Gerwitz, Korey Walter (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 600-BLK Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/12/2021 08:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Haley, J
|Name
|Anderson, Jake Henry C
|Arrest Date
|07/12/2021
|Court Case
|202104219
|Charge
|Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Anderson, Jake Henry C (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/12/2021 09:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Donnelly, Erin Kathleen
|Arrest Date
|07/12/2021
|Court Case
|202104311
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Donnelly, Erin Kathleen (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 1700-BLK Pinedell Av, Monroe, NC, on 7/12/2021 08:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Fortner, Theresa Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|07/12/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Fortner, Theresa Elizabeth (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 300-BLK W South Main St/s Broad St, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/12/2021 12:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, R G