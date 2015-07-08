Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-13-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name RAY, TIERA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/16/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-13 03:03:00
Court Case 5902021221569
Charge Description FALSE IMPRISONMENT
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name PEOPLES, ALLURA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/20/1993
Height 5.3
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-13 11:28:00
Court Case 5902021221759
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name PAGE, QUINCY ALLEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/21/1992
Height 5.11
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-13 16:38:00
Court Case 5902021221584
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount

Name HUERTA, JOHON ALEXANDRE-DELGADO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/29/2003
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-13 00:55:00
Court Case 5902021221737
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name TRUESDALE, MICHELLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/13/1986
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-13 09:00:00
Court Case 1202020050258
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name PEREZ-MORALES, DEYVI CARLOS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/17/1991
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-13 14:58:00
Court Case 5902016240970
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount