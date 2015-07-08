Below are the Union County arrests for 07-13-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Fox, Erin Nicole
|Arrest Date
|07/13/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Fox, Erin Nicole (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 4200-BLK Waxhaw Hwy/old Waxhaw Monroe Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/13/2021 08:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, R G
|Name
|Huntley, Stantrell Tramar
|Arrest Date
|07-13-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Huntley, Stantrell Tramar (B /M/27) VICTIM of Possession Of Stolen Firearm (C), at 2500-BLK Woodbrook Ln, Monroe, NC, between 09:00, 12/1/2020 and 15:00, 7/8/2021. Reported: 08:02, 7/13/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Bailey, R K
|Name
|Huntley, Dremar Devon L
|Arrest Date
|07/13/2021
|Court Case
|202104740
|Charge
|Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F),
|Description
|Huntley, Dremar Devon L (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), at 200-BLK Glencroft Dr, Wingate, NC, on 7/13/2021 08:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Bailey, R K
|Name
|Holmes, Larry Thomas J
|Arrest Date
|07/13/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Holmes, Larry Thomas J (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 5000-BLK Parkview Way, Stallings, NC, on 7/13/2021 09:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Pittman, R R
|Name
|Esber, Michael John
|Arrest Date
|07/13/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Esber, Michael John (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 3000-BLK Glenn Valley Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/13/2021 14:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Kenary, M J
|Name
|Phillips, Janeen Fay
|Arrest Date
|07/13/2021
|Court Case
|202104375
|Charge
|Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Phillips, Janeen Fay (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 5100-BLK Duncan Rd, Unionville, NC, on 7/13/2021 15:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Plattenberger, E T