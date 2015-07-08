Below are the Union County arrests for 07-13-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Fox, Erin Nicole
Arrest Date 07/13/2021
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Fox, Erin Nicole (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 4200-BLK Waxhaw Hwy/old Waxhaw Monroe Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/13/2021 08:04.
Arresting Officer Horne, R G

Name Huntley, Stantrell Tramar
Arrest Date 07-13-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Huntley, Stantrell Tramar (B /M/27) VICTIM of Possession Of Stolen Firearm (C), at 2500-BLK Woodbrook Ln, Monroe, NC, between 09:00, 12/1/2020 and 15:00, 7/8/2021. Reported: 08:02, 7/13/2021.
Arresting Officer Bailey, R K

Name Huntley, Dremar Devon L
Arrest Date 07/13/2021
Court Case 202104740
Charge Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F),
Description Huntley, Dremar Devon L (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), at 200-BLK Glencroft Dr, Wingate, NC, on 7/13/2021 08:26.
Arresting Officer Bailey, R K

Name Holmes, Larry Thomas J
Arrest Date 07/13/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Holmes, Larry Thomas J (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 5000-BLK Parkview Way, Stallings, NC, on 7/13/2021 09:11.
Arresting Officer Pittman, R R

Name Esber, Michael John
Arrest Date 07/13/2021
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Esber, Michael John (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 3000-BLK Glenn Valley Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/13/2021 14:41.
Arresting Officer Kenary, M J

Name Phillips, Janeen Fay
Arrest Date 07/13/2021
Court Case 202104375
Charge Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Phillips, Janeen Fay (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 5100-BLK Duncan Rd, Unionville, NC, on 7/13/2021 15:14.
Arresting Officer Plattenberger, E T