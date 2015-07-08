Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-14-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HILL, ANTHONY VAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/5/1988
Height 5.9
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-14 05:00:00
Court Case 5902021221246
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name CHAVEZ, MANUEL MAURO
Arrest Type
DOB 11/13/1990
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-14 16:25:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name PIERCE, MATTHEW
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/2/1993
Height 5.2
Weight 189
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-14 16:11:00
Court Case 8902021052428
Charge Description FAIL REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name MCKINNEY, DOMINIQUE ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/26/1989
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-14 08:03:00
Court Case 5902021010386
Charge Description STATUTORY RAPE OF CHILD <=15
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name DOGAN, DEMONTRE DAREL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/14/1995
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-14 14:28:00
Court Case 5902021221864
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name PUTNAM, DAMON EUGENE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/6/1995
Height 5.9
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-14 07:38:00
Court Case 5902021221410
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount