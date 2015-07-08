Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-14-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HILL, ANTHONY VAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/5/1988
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-14 05:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021221246
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CHAVEZ, MANUEL MAURO
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/13/1990
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-14 16:25:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PIERCE, MATTHEW
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/2/1993
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|189
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-14 16:11:00
|Court Case
|8902021052428
|Charge Description
|FAIL REPRT NEW ADDRESS-SEX OFF
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|MCKINNEY, DOMINIQUE ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/26/1989
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-14 08:03:00
|Court Case
|5902021010386
|Charge Description
|STATUTORY RAPE OF CHILD <=15
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|DOGAN, DEMONTRE DAREL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/14/1995
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-14 14:28:00
|Court Case
|5902021221864
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|PUTNAM, DAMON EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/6/1995
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-14 07:38:00
|Court Case
|5902021221410
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount