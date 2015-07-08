Description

Ibarra, Jose Angel (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 5) Operate Veh No Insurance (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/14/2021 14:10.