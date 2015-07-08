Below are the Union County arrests for 07-14-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|King, Timothy Mark
|Arrest Date
|07/14/2021
|Court Case
|202104380
|Charge
|1) True Bill Of Indictment(Poss Drug Para,Poss Cocaine) (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|King, Timothy Mark (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill Of Indictment(poss Drug Para,poss Cocaine) (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 500-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/14/2021 19:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Haigler, D T
|Name
|Munoz, Frances Anne
|Arrest Date
|07/14/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Munoz, Frances Anne (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1100-BLK Clarksville Campground Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/14/2021 12:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Slover, M W
|Name
|Ibarra, Jose Angel
|Arrest Date
|07/14/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Ibarra, Jose Angel (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 4100-BLK Adams Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/14/2021 20:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Starnes, Jack Hampton
|Arrest Date
|07/14/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 3) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Starnes, Jack Hampton (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 3) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1200-BLK Sand Dollar Ct, Monroe, NC, on 7/14/2021 14:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Briggs, Antravious Quanealious
|Arrest Date
|07/14/2021
|Court Case
|202104705
|Charge
|1) Awdw W/ Knife (M) And 2) Inmate Possess Tobacco/Phone/Electronic Item (F),
|Description
|Briggs, Antravious Quanealious (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw W/ Knife (M) and 2) Inmate Possess Tobacco/phone/electronic Item (F), at 600-BLK Funderburk Rd, Wingate, NC, on 7/14/2021 20:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Kane, T R
|Name
|Ibarra, Jose Angel
|Arrest Date
|07/14/2021
|Court Case
|202104767
|Charge
|1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 5) Operate Veh No Insurance (M),
|Description
|Ibarra, Jose Angel (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 5) Operate Veh No Insurance (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/14/2021 14:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T