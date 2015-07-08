Below are the Union County arrests for 07-14-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name King, Timothy Mark
Arrest Date 07/14/2021
Court Case 202104380
Charge 1) True Bill Of Indictment(Poss Drug Para,Poss Cocaine) (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description King, Timothy Mark (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill Of Indictment(poss Drug Para,poss Cocaine) (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 500-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/14/2021 19:31.
Arresting Officer Haigler, D T

Name Munoz, Frances Anne
Arrest Date 07/14/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Munoz, Frances Anne (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1100-BLK Clarksville Campground Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/14/2021 12:08.
Arresting Officer Slover, M W

Name Ibarra, Jose Angel
Arrest Date 07/14/2021
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Ibarra, Jose Angel (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 4100-BLK Adams Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/14/2021 20:08.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Starnes, Jack Hampton
Arrest Date 07/14/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 3) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Starnes, Jack Hampton (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 3) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1200-BLK Sand Dollar Ct, Monroe, NC, on 7/14/2021 14:04.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Briggs, Antravious Quanealious
Arrest Date 07/14/2021
Court Case 202104705
Charge 1) Awdw W/ Knife (M) And 2) Inmate Possess Tobacco/Phone/Electronic Item (F),
Description Briggs, Antravious Quanealious (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw W/ Knife (M) and 2) Inmate Possess Tobacco/phone/electronic Item (F), at 600-BLK Funderburk Rd, Wingate, NC, on 7/14/2021 20:08.
Arresting Officer Kane, T R

Name Ibarra, Jose Angel
Arrest Date 07/14/2021
Court Case 202104767
Charge 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 5) Operate Veh No Insurance (M),
Description Ibarra, Jose Angel (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 5) Operate Veh No Insurance (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/14/2021 14:10.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T