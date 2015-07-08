Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-15-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GILLIAM, JAMES ALLEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/25/1962
Height 6.3
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-15 01:15:00
Court Case 5902021221931
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ALVARADO-MARQUEZ, WALTER EMILIO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/20/1998
Height 5.11
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-15 08:48:00
Court Case 5902021221974
Charge Description THIRD DEG SEX EXPLOIT MINOR
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name ORTIZ, MIGUEL ANGEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/18/1987
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-15 12:29:00
Court Case 5902021222016
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WOODYEAR, MICHAEL VICTOR-JAMES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/20/1990
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-15 01:55:00
Court Case 5902021221937
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name ALVARADO-OCHOA, JOSE EMILIO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/21/1978
Height 5.4
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-15 08:48:00
Court Case 5902021221978
Charge Description THIRD DEG SEX EXPLOIT MINOR
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name RUIZ, YAMILET
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/22/2004
Height 5.2
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-15 12:50:00
Court Case 5902021222022
Charge Description DRIVE AFTER CONSUMING < 21
Bond Amount 1000.00