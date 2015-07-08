Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-15-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GILLIAM, JAMES ALLEN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/25/1962
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-15 01:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021221931
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ALVARADO-MARQUEZ, WALTER EMILIO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/20/1998
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-15 08:48:00
|Court Case
|5902021221974
|Charge Description
|THIRD DEG SEX EXPLOIT MINOR
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|ORTIZ, MIGUEL ANGEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/18/1987
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-15 12:29:00
|Court Case
|5902021222016
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WOODYEAR, MICHAEL VICTOR-JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/20/1990
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-15 01:55:00
|Court Case
|5902021221937
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|ALVARADO-OCHOA, JOSE EMILIO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/21/1978
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-15 08:48:00
|Court Case
|5902021221978
|Charge Description
|THIRD DEG SEX EXPLOIT MINOR
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|RUIZ, YAMILET
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/22/2004
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-15 12:50:00
|Court Case
|5902021222022
|Charge Description
|DRIVE AFTER CONSUMING < 21
|Bond Amount
|1000.00