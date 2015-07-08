Below are the Union County arrests for 07-15-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Roland, Steven Rashad
|Arrest Date
|07/15/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Roland, Steven Rashad (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 100-BLK S Camden St, Wingate, NC, on 7/15/2021 15:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Pedersen, J E
|Name
|Lockhart, Carla
|Arrest Date
|07-15-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lockhart, Carla (B /F/50) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 3000-BLK Viola Ln, Monroe, NC, between 05:58, 7/15/2021 and 05:59, 7/15/2021. Reported: 05:59, 7/15/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Clarke, J W
|Name
|Lucas, Michael Douglas
|Arrest Date
|07/15/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Lucas, Michael Douglas (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 6900-BLK W Duncan Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/15/2021 15:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Hrbolich, N C
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
|Arrest Date
|07-15-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], on 09:20, 7/15/2021. Reported: 09:20, 7/15/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayer, G
|Name
|Norman, Jacob Anthony
|Arrest Date
|07/15/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Norman, Jacob Anthony (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/15/2021 15:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Dupree, C T
|Name
|Allen, Max Livingston
|Arrest Date
|07/15/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Allen, Max Livingston (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/15/2021 15:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Dupree, C T