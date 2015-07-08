Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-16-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name FRANKENBACH, STEVEN KEITH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/31/1978
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-16 00:02:00
Court Case 5902021222118
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HORVATH, ALEXANDER REMINGTON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/29/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-16 07:30:00
Court Case 5902021222148
Charge Description FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WILKINSON, WYATT MCCARTHY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/30/1996
Height 6.3
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-16 17:08:00
Court Case 5902021222191
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 30000.00

Name HANEY, LAUREN BRITTANY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/23/1994
Height 5.0
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-16 00:39:00
Court Case 5902021222113
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name OMATOKO, CHUNGU
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/24/1959
Height 6.3
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-16 09:17:00
Court Case 5902021222074
Charge Description INDEC EXPOSURE DEF>=18 VIC<16
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MASTERS, CARL WALTER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/9/1984
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-16 01:31:00
Court Case 4002021074257
Charge Description ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 5000.00