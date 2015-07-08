Below are the Union County arrests for 07-16-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Arnold, Jajuan Ayyad
Arrest Date 07/16/2021
Court Case 202104423
Charge 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 2) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Att Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 5) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Vi Cs (F), 6) Felony Possess Marijuana (F), 7) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 8) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 9) Fict/Alt Title/ Reg Card/ Tag (M), 10) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 11) Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv (F), And 12) Hit & Run Fail Stop Prop Damage (M),
Description Arnold, Jajuan Ayyad (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 2) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Att Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 5) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Vi Cs (F), 6) Felony Possess Marijuana (F), 7) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 8) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 9) Fict/alt Title/ Reg Card/ Tag (M), 10) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 11) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (F), and 12) Hit & Run Fail Stop Prop Damage (M), at 1900-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy/dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/16/2021 18:23.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Garner, Casey Nicole
Arrest Date 07/16/2021
Court Case 202104811
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Garner, Casey Nicole (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 100-BLK W Hwy 74/n Rocky River Rd, on 7/16/2021 00:56.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Black, Tracie Michelle
Arrest Date 07/16/2021
Court Case 202104345
Charge Habitual Larceny, F (F),
Description Black, Tracie Michelle (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Habitual Larceny, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/16/2021 18:31.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Baker, Jessica Marie
Arrest Date 07/16/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Second Degree Tresspass), M (M),
Description Baker, Jessica Marie (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (second Degree Tresspass), M (M), at 4100-BLK Tarlton Mill Rd, Marshville, NC, on 7/16/2021 07:48.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Caple, Maliek Andre
Arrest Date 07/16/2021
Court Case 202104833
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Caple, Maliek Andre (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 2000-BLK Antioch Church Rd/matthews Weddington Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/16/2021 18:34.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Hudson, Kelly Latrice
Arrest Date 07/16/2021
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Hudson, Kelly Latrice (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 400-BLK N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 7/16/2021 10:29.
Arresting Officer Helms, D L