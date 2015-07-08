Description

Arnold, Jajuan Ayyad (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 2) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Att Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 5) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Vi Cs (F), 6) Felony Possess Marijuana (F), 7) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 8) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 9) Fict/alt Title/ Reg Card/ Tag (M), 10) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 11) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (F), and 12) Hit & Run Fail Stop Prop Damage (M), at 1900-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy/dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/16/2021 18:23.