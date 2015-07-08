Below are the Union County arrests for 07-16-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Arnold, Jajuan Ayyad
|Arrest Date
|07/16/2021
|Court Case
|202104423
|Charge
|1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 2) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Att Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 5) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Vi Cs (F), 6) Felony Possess Marijuana (F), 7) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 8) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 9) Fict/Alt Title/ Reg Card/ Tag (M), 10) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 11) Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv (F), And 12) Hit & Run Fail Stop Prop Damage (M),
|Description
|Arnold, Jajuan Ayyad (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 2) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Att Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 5) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Vi Cs (F), 6) Felony Possess Marijuana (F), 7) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 8) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 9) Fict/alt Title/ Reg Card/ Tag (M), 10) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 11) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (F), and 12) Hit & Run Fail Stop Prop Damage (M), at 1900-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy/dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/16/2021 18:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Garner, Casey Nicole
|Arrest Date
|07/16/2021
|Court Case
|202104811
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Garner, Casey Nicole (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 100-BLK W Hwy 74/n Rocky River Rd, on 7/16/2021 00:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Black, Tracie Michelle
|Arrest Date
|07/16/2021
|Court Case
|202104345
|Charge
|Habitual Larceny, F (F),
|Description
|Black, Tracie Michelle (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Habitual Larceny, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/16/2021 18:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Baker, Jessica Marie
|Arrest Date
|07/16/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Second Degree Tresspass), M (M),
|Description
|Baker, Jessica Marie (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (second Degree Tresspass), M (M), at 4100-BLK Tarlton Mill Rd, Marshville, NC, on 7/16/2021 07:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Caple, Maliek Andre
|Arrest Date
|07/16/2021
|Court Case
|202104833
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Caple, Maliek Andre (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 2000-BLK Antioch Church Rd/matthews Weddington Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/16/2021 18:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Hudson, Kelly Latrice
|Arrest Date
|07/16/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Hudson, Kelly Latrice (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 400-BLK N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 7/16/2021 10:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L