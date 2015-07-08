Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-17-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name APONTE, JOEL XAVIER
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/29/1991
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-17 06:59:00
Court Case 5902021222265
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name PLATT, DEMARIUS DONTAE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/5/1990
Height 5.11
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-17 08:34:00
Court Case 5902021222268
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name ROMERO, LUIS ALFREDO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/14/1988
Height 5.9
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-17 09:00:00
Court Case 5902021222093
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name ACKISS, NICHOLAS JASON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/18/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-17 10:21:00
Court Case 5902021222270
Charge Description ATTEMPT BREAK/ENTER MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BROWN, ANDRE QUINN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/9/1987
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-17 10:12:00
Court Case 5902020015935
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name LANGDON, ALEXIA ELIZABETH
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/30/1994
Height 5.5
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-17 12:30:00
Court Case 5902021222276
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 10000.00