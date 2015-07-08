Below are the Union County arrests for 07-17-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Benton, Jessica Leigh
Arrest Date 07/17/2021
Court Case 202104841
Charge Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
Description Benton, Jessica Leigh (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 5600-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/17/2021 01:56.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S

Name Worley, Derek
Arrest Date 07/17/2021
Court Case 202104857
Charge 1) Felonious Restraint (F) And 2) Felonious Restraint (F),
Description Worley, Derek (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felonious Restraint (F) and 2) Felonious Restraint (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 7/17/2021 22:45.
Arresting Officer Smith, R J

Name Gutierrez, Wblester Coria
Arrest Date 07/17/2021
Court Case
Charge Injury To Personal Property, M (M),
Description Gutierrez, Wblester Coria (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property, M (M), at 3300-BLK Kellystone Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/17/2021 02:05.
Arresting Officer Hines, J N

Name Kertzman, Peter Kordell
Arrest Date 07/17/2021
Court Case 202100553
Charge Disorderly Conduct (M),
Description Kertzman, Peter Kordell (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Disorderly Conduct (M), at 2800-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 7/17/2021 23:18.
Arresting Officer Hubbard, K N

Name Tyson, Donald Wayne
Arrest Date 07/17/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd ( Ftc M-Drink Beer/Wine While Driving) (M),
Description Tyson, Donald Wayne (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd ( Ftc M-drink Beer/wine While Driving) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 7/17/2021 02:34.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Aguilar Jimenez, Victor Alfredo
Arrest Date 07/17/2021
Court Case 202100604
Charge 1) Larceny >$300 – <$1000 From Construc Site (F) And 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Aguilar Jimenez, Victor Alfredo (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny >$300 – <$1000 From Construc Site (F) and 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 6000-BLK Hamilton Mill Dr/hudson Mill Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/17/2021 08:25.
Arresting Officer Price, D