Below are the Union County arrests for 07-17-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Benton, Jessica Leigh
|Arrest Date
|07/17/2021
|Court Case
|202104841
|Charge
|Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
|Description
|Benton, Jessica Leigh (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 5600-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/17/2021 01:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Worley, Derek
|Arrest Date
|07/17/2021
|Court Case
|202104857
|Charge
|1) Felonious Restraint (F) And 2) Felonious Restraint (F),
|Description
|Worley, Derek (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felonious Restraint (F) and 2) Felonious Restraint (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 7/17/2021 22:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Gutierrez, Wblester Coria
|Arrest Date
|07/17/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property, M (M),
|Description
|Gutierrez, Wblester Coria (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property, M (M), at 3300-BLK Kellystone Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/17/2021 02:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Kertzman, Peter Kordell
|Arrest Date
|07/17/2021
|Court Case
|202100553
|Charge
|Disorderly Conduct (M),
|Description
|Kertzman, Peter Kordell (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Disorderly Conduct (M), at 2800-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 7/17/2021 23:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Hubbard, K N
|Name
|Tyson, Donald Wayne
|Arrest Date
|07/17/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd ( Ftc M-Drink Beer/Wine While Driving) (M),
|Description
|Tyson, Donald Wayne (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd ( Ftc M-drink Beer/wine While Driving) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 7/17/2021 02:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Aguilar Jimenez, Victor Alfredo
|Arrest Date
|07/17/2021
|Court Case
|202100604
|Charge
|1) Larceny >$300 – <$1000 From Construc Site (F) And 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Aguilar Jimenez, Victor Alfredo (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny >$300 – <$1000 From Construc Site (F) and 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 6000-BLK Hamilton Mill Dr/hudson Mill Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/17/2021 08:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, D