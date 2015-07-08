Below are the Union County arrests for 07-18-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Lynch, Bobby Dreene
Arrest Date 07/18/2021
Court Case 202104473
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Lynch, Bobby Dreene (B /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 500-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2021 10:12.
Arresting Officer Baucom, S

Name Moxley, Heath Alexander
Arrest Date 07/18/2021
Court Case 202104485
Charge 1) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), 2) Simple Posses Sch Vi Cs (M), 3) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), And 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Moxley, Heath Alexander (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), 2) Simple Posses Sch Vi Cs (M), 3) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), and 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 1500-BLK Standish Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2021 20:49.
Arresting Officer Torpey, P

Name Robinson, Jaylan Deandre
Arrest Date 07/18/2021
Court Case
Charge Writ(B&E Of Motor Vehicle) (F),
Description Robinson, Jaylan Deandre (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Writ(b&e Of Motor Vehicle) (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2021 10:36.
Arresting Officer Strickland, J R

Name Helms, Larry Wayne
Arrest Date 07/18/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M-Unauthorized Use Of Motor Veh) (M),
Description Helms, Larry Wayne (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (m-unauthorized Use Of Motor Veh) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2021 21:11.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name King, Patrick William
Arrest Date 07/18/2021
Court Case 202103320
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description King, Patrick William (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2000-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2021 10:40.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Sowell, Urain
Arrest Date 07/18/2021
Court Case 202104474
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Sowell, Urain (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 1400-BLK Mcdonald St, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2021 11:16.
Arresting Officer Baucom, S