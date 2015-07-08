Below are the Union County arrests for 07-18-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lynch, Bobby Dreene
|Arrest Date
|07/18/2021
|Court Case
|202104473
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Lynch, Bobby Dreene (B /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 500-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2021 10:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Baucom, S
|Name
|Moxley, Heath Alexander
|Arrest Date
|07/18/2021
|Court Case
|202104485
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), 2) Simple Posses Sch Vi Cs (M), 3) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), And 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Moxley, Heath Alexander (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), 2) Simple Posses Sch Vi Cs (M), 3) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), and 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 1500-BLK Standish Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2021 20:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Torpey, P
|Name
|Robinson, Jaylan Deandre
|Arrest Date
|07/18/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ(B&E Of Motor Vehicle) (F),
|Description
|Robinson, Jaylan Deandre (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Writ(b&e Of Motor Vehicle) (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2021 10:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R
|Name
|Helms, Larry Wayne
|Arrest Date
|07/18/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M-Unauthorized Use Of Motor Veh) (M),
|Description
|Helms, Larry Wayne (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (m-unauthorized Use Of Motor Veh) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2021 21:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|King, Patrick William
|Arrest Date
|07/18/2021
|Court Case
|202103320
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|King, Patrick William (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2000-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2021 10:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Sowell, Urain
|Arrest Date
|07/18/2021
|Court Case
|202104474
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Sowell, Urain (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 1400-BLK Mcdonald St, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2021 11:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Baucom, S