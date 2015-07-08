Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-19-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WILLIAMS, COREY ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/23/1981
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-19 00:30:00
Court Case 4802019706104
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name DAVIS, DOMINIQUE SANCHEZ
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 7/19/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 270
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-19 12:26:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name MORALES-RIOS, MARIO RIOS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/19/1982
Height 5.6
Weight 198
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-19 16:30:00
Court Case 5902008228509
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name ARRON, SIMON WILLIAM
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/8/1981
Height 6.0
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-19 02:46:00
Court Case 5902021222459
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MCCRAY, TOMMY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/10/1995
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-19 11:31:00
Court Case 4802021053449
Charge Description FELONY CONSPIRACY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name PHARR, KEITH LAMONT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/20/1972
Height 5.6
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-19 15:57:00
Court Case 5902021222492
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00