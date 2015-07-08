Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-19-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WILLIAMS, COREY ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/23/1981
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-19 00:30:00
|Court Case
|4802019706104
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|DAVIS, DOMINIQUE SANCHEZ
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|7/19/1990
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|270
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-19 12:26:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MORALES-RIOS, MARIO RIOS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/19/1982
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|198
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-19 16:30:00
|Court Case
|5902008228509
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ARRON, SIMON WILLIAM
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/8/1981
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|280
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-19 02:46:00
|Court Case
|5902021222459
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MCCRAY, TOMMY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/10/1995
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-19 11:31:00
|Court Case
|4802021053449
|Charge Description
|FELONY CONSPIRACY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|PHARR, KEITH LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/20/1972
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-19 15:57:00
|Court Case
|5902021222492
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00