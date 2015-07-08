Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-20-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GRIER, BARRY VERNON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/7/1968
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-20 00:29:00
|Court Case
|5902021222553
|Charge Description
|AWDWIKISI
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|NORMAN, EDWARD OBRIEN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/22/1968
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-20 11:56:00
|Court Case
|5902021221933
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|WESSINGER, JARIUS INEEKO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/21/2002
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-20 01:55:00
|Court Case
|5902021222552
|Charge Description
|DISCHARGE FIREARM ON EDUC PROP
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|SISTARE, QUDARIAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/29/1997
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-20 11:52:00
|Court Case
|8902021702215
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|CELIS-PARADA, CRISTIAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/25/2000
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-20 02:54:00
|Court Case
|5902021222558
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ERDMAN, BRIAN ALLEN
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|3/30/1976
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-20 15:50:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Parole Violation
|Bond Amount