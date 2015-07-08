Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-20-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GRIER, BARRY VERNON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/7/1968
Height 5.4
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-20 00:29:00
Court Case 5902021222553
Charge Description AWDWIKISI
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name NORMAN, EDWARD OBRIEN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/22/1968
Height 5.10
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-20 11:56:00
Court Case 5902021221933
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name WESSINGER, JARIUS INEEKO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/21/2002
Height 6.5
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-20 01:55:00
Court Case 5902021222552
Charge Description DISCHARGE FIREARM ON EDUC PROP
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name SISTARE, QUDARIAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/29/1997
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-20 11:52:00
Court Case 8902021702215
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CELIS-PARADA, CRISTIAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/25/2000
Height 5.8
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-20 02:54:00
Court Case 5902021222558
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name ERDMAN, BRIAN ALLEN
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 3/30/1976
Height 6.0
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-20 15:50:00
Court Case
Charge Description Parole Violation
Bond Amount