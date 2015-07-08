Below are the Union County arrests for 07-20-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Schildt, Austin Edward
Arrest Date 07/20/2021
Court Case 202104523
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Schildt, Austin Edward (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1900-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/20/2021 01:08.
Arresting Officer Irizarry, F

Name Ramirez Chavez, Domingo
Arrest Date 07/20/2021
Court Case 202104541
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Ramirez Chavez, Domingo (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 900-BLK Belton St, Monroe, NC, on 7/20/2021 19:52.
Arresting Officer Irizarry, F

Name Eason, Corey Austin
Arrest Date 07/20/2021
Court Case 202104900
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph (M), 3) Expired Inspection (M), And 4) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
Description Eason, Corey Austin (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph (M), 3) Expired Inspection (M), and 4) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at 500-BLK Everett Rd, Washington, NC, on 7/20/2021 08:31.
Arresting Officer Slover, M W

Name Covington, Samuel Isah
Arrest Date 07/20/2021
Court Case 202104543
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Covington, Samuel Isah (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 600-BLK Lasalle St, Monroe, NC, on 7/20/2021 21:30.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Thomas, Mario
Arrest Date 07/20/2021
Court Case
Charge Show Cause (M),
Description Thomas, Mario (B /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Show Cause (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/20/2021 09:50.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Garris, Cynthia
Arrest Date 07/20/2021
Court Case 202104542
Charge 1) Cyberstalking (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Garris, Cynthia (B /F/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Cyberstalking (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 2900-BLK Cripple Creek Ct, Monroe, NC, on 7/20/2021 21:58.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L