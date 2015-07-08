Below are the Union County arrests for 07-20-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Schildt, Austin Edward
|Arrest Date
|07/20/2021
|Court Case
|202104523
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Schildt, Austin Edward (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1900-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/20/2021 01:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Irizarry, F
|Name
|Ramirez Chavez, Domingo
|Arrest Date
|07/20/2021
|Court Case
|202104541
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Ramirez Chavez, Domingo (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 900-BLK Belton St, Monroe, NC, on 7/20/2021 19:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Irizarry, F
|Name
|Eason, Corey Austin
|Arrest Date
|07/20/2021
|Court Case
|202104900
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph (M), 3) Expired Inspection (M), And 4) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
|Description
|Eason, Corey Austin (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph (M), 3) Expired Inspection (M), and 4) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at 500-BLK Everett Rd, Washington, NC, on 7/20/2021 08:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Slover, M W
|Name
|Covington, Samuel Isah
|Arrest Date
|07/20/2021
|Court Case
|202104543
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Covington, Samuel Isah (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 600-BLK Lasalle St, Monroe, NC, on 7/20/2021 21:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Thomas, Mario
|Arrest Date
|07/20/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Show Cause (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Mario (B /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Show Cause (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/20/2021 09:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Garris, Cynthia
|Arrest Date
|07/20/2021
|Court Case
|202104542
|Charge
|1) Cyberstalking (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Garris, Cynthia (B /F/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Cyberstalking (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 2900-BLK Cripple Creek Ct, Monroe, NC, on 7/20/2021 21:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L