Eason, Corey Austin (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph (M), 3) Expired Inspection (M), and 4) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at 500-BLK Everett Rd, Washington, NC, on 7/20/2021 08:31.