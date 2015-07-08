Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-21-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GAMBLE, CHARLES LARRY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/16/1985
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-21 11:27:00
|Court Case
|5902021222740
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|SMITH, BRIAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/10/1989
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-21 14:41:00
|Court Case
|4202021050404
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|JAMES, JAMAL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/16/1997
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-21 00:08:00
|Court Case
|5902021221311
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|NIILEND, JESSICA FRANCINE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/21/1980
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-21 10:48:00
|Court Case
|5902021222734
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|THREATT, DEMARCO TARELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/17/1998
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-21 12:39:00
|Court Case
|5902021221730
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BOST, BRYANT UGANDA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/26/1972
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-21 00:32:00
|Court Case
|5902021222667
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount