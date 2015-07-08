Below are the Union County arrests for 07-21-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
|Arrest Date
|07-21-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 2500-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 02:30, 7/21/2021. Reported: 02:30, 7/21/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Stokes, Darrell Wayne
|Arrest Date
|07/21/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Att Break Or Enter Bldg (F), 2) Breaking Or Entering (M) (F), And 3) Larceny After Break/Enter (F),
|Description
|Stokes, Darrell Wayne (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Att Break Or Enter Bldg (F), 2) Breaking Or Entering (m) (F), and 3) Larceny After Break/enter (F), at 12000-BLK Guion Ln, Stallings, NC, on 7/21/2021 00:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Larson, D
|Name
|Hardwick, Daniel Mack
|Arrest Date
|07-21-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hardwick, Daniel Mack (W /M/25) VICTIM of Trespass – 2nd Deg (C), at 2200-BLK Walters Division Rd, Monroe, NC, between 03:06, 7/21/2021 and 03:06, 7/21/2021. Reported: 03:43, 7/21/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Clarke, J W
|Name
|Thomas, Derrick Lowell
|Arrest Date
|07/21/2021
|Court Case
|202104545
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), 2) Open Container (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Conversion, Unauthorized Use Of (F),
|Description
|Thomas, Derrick Lowell (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), 2) Open Container (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (conversion, Unauthorized Use Of (F), at Us 74/ Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, SC, on 7/21/2021 02:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Morales, Castro Esteban
|Arrest Date
|07-21-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Morales, Castro Esteban (W /M/35) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 2000-BLK Magna Ln, Indian Trail, NC, between 02:53, 7/21/2021 and 07:35, 7/21/2021. Reported: 07:35, 7/21/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, T C
|Name
|Williams, Christopher Scott
|Arrest Date
|07/21/2021
|Court Case
|202104547
|Charge
|1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Resisting Public Officer (M),
|Description
|Williams, Christopher Scott (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), at 2200-BLK Walters Division Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/21/2021 03:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L