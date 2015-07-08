Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-22-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|FEDIGAN, CHRISTOPHER PATRICK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/30/1987
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-22 09:33:00
|Court Case
|5902021222858
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HUNTLEY, JAMARCUS ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/18/1985
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-22 08:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021222857
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (M)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|PUTNAM, DAMON EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/6/1995
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|275
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-22 11:01:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SHERRILL, RAYMOND BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/27/1972
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-22 05:54:00
|Court Case
|5902021219746
|Charge Description
|AWDW INTENT TO KILL
|Bond Amount
|60000.00
|Name
|TAYLOR, JOEY DONNELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/17/1966
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-22 03:32:00
|Court Case
|5902021222859
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPT BREAK/ENTER MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|STANLEY, MARQUISE ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/2/1993
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-22 10:16:00
|Court Case
|5902021222863
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|5000.00