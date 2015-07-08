Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-22-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name FEDIGAN, CHRISTOPHER PATRICK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/30/1987
Height 6.2
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-22 09:33:00
Court Case 5902021222858
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount

Name HUNTLEY, JAMARCUS ANTONIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/18/1985
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-22 08:00:00
Court Case 5902021222857
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (M)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name PUTNAM, DAMON EUGENE
Arrest Type
DOB 12/6/1995
Height 6.1
Weight 275
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-22 11:01:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SHERRILL, RAYMOND BERNARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/27/1972
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-22 05:54:00
Court Case 5902021219746
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount 60000.00

Name TAYLOR, JOEY DONNELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/17/1966
Height 6.1
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-22 03:32:00
Court Case 5902021222859
Charge Description ATTEMPT BREAK/ENTER MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name STANLEY, MARQUISE ANTONIO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/2/1993
Height 6.3
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-22 10:16:00
Court Case 5902021222863
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 5000.00