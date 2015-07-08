Below are the Union County arrests for 07-22-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Griffin, Cheytianna Delilah
|Arrest Date
|07/22/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 Open Cont. Alcohol/Dwlr Not Impair (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Griffin, Cheytianna Delilah (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 Open Cont. Alcohol/dwlr Not Impair (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 Communicating Threats (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/22/2021 15:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Braunius, Thomas William
|Arrest Date
|07-22-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Braunius, Thomas William (B /M/24) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at Hwy 75/ Sr 1111, Waxhaw, on 7/22/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, D
|Name
|Marathon Gas VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
|Arrest Date
|07-22-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Marathon Gas VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 100-BLK W Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, between 09:06, 7/22/2021 and 09:23, 7/22/2021. Reported: 09:23, 7/22/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Gunnoe, Natalie Christine
|Arrest Date
|07/22/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ(Unauthorized Use Of Motor Veh) (M),
|Description
|Gunnoe, Natalie Christine (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Writ(unauthorized Use Of Motor Veh) (M), at 800-BLK Eastforce St, Charlotte, NC, on 7/22/2021 15:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Merriman, A T
|Name
|Tapia, Jose Luis
|Arrest Date
|07-22-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Tapia, Jose Luis (W /M/35) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 699 Winchester Av/john St, Monroe, NC, on 7/22/2021 9:50:25 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Dubisz, Edward Allen
|Arrest Date
|07-22-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Dubisz, Edward Allen (W /M/48) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 2400-BLK Abundance Ln, Waxhaw, NC, between 22:00, 7/21/2021 and 07:00, 7/22/2021. Reported: 09:44, 7/22/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Paxton, J D