Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-23-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ELLISON, KEVIN LEVON
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/23/1972
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-23 03:29:00
|Court Case
|5902021222958
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|MCGETTIGAN, BRIAN PATRICK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/8/1980
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-23 14:22:00
|Court Case
|5902021222987
|Charge Description
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT AT TERMINAL
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|LOWERY, TEON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/19/1999
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-23 03:48:00
|Court Case
|5902020224525
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|12000.00
|Name
|SADLER, PHILLIP A
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/21/1990
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-23 15:05:00
|Court Case
|5902019242981
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|THOMPSON, RICHARD TREMAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/29/1971
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-23 03:23:00
|Court Case
|5902021222957
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|TAYLOR, REGINALD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/21/1959
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-23 13:30:00
|Court Case
|5902019012841
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
|Bond Amount