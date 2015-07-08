Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-23-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ELLISON, KEVIN LEVON
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/23/1972
Height 5.11
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-23 03:29:00
Court Case 5902021222958
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name MCGETTIGAN, BRIAN PATRICK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/8/1980
Height 5.7
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-23 14:22:00
Court Case 5902021222987
Charge Description DISORDERLY CONDUCT AT TERMINAL
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name LOWERY, TEON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/19/1999
Height 5.10
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-23 03:48:00
Court Case 5902020224525
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 12000.00

Name SADLER, PHILLIP A
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/21/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-23 15:05:00
Court Case 5902019242981
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name THOMPSON, RICHARD TREMAYNE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/29/1971
Height 5.10
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-23 03:23:00
Court Case 5902021222957
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name TAYLOR, REGINALD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/21/1959
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-23 13:30:00
Court Case 5902019012841
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
Bond Amount