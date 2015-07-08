Below are the Union County arrests for 07-23-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Garmon, Nakemia Devon
|Arrest Date
|07/23/2021
|Court Case
|202104610
|Charge
|Murder-First Deg (F),
|Description
|Garmon, Nakemia Devon (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Murder-first Deg (F), at 800-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/23/2021 12:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Haigler, D T
|Name
|Smith, Masteik Alazie
|Arrest Date
|07-23-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Smith, Masteik Alazie (B /F/20) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Waxhaw Marvin Rd/exbury Gardens, Waxhaw, on 7/23/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Womack, R
|Name
|Proffitt, Justin Ray
|Arrest Date
|07/23/2021
|Court Case
|202104614
|Charge
|Disorderly Conduct (M),
|Description
|Proffitt, Justin Ray (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Disorderly Conduct (M), at 1400-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 7/23/2021 13:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Bosnakis, A
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
|Arrest Date
|07-23-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 700-BLK Worley St, Monroe, NC, between 02:14, 7/23/2021 and 02:15, 7/23/2021. Reported: 02:15, 7/23/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Chaney, D W
|Name
|Robinson, Lionel Vernard
|Arrest Date
|07/23/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F),
|Description
|Robinson, Lionel Vernard (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/23/2021 16:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Black, J H
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
|Arrest Date
|07-23-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 1200-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 03:12, 7/23/2021 and 03:13, 7/23/2021. Reported: 03:13, 7/23/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B