Below are the Union County arrests for 07-23-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Garmon, Nakemia Devon
Arrest Date 07/23/2021
Court Case 202104610
Charge Murder-First Deg (F),
Description Garmon, Nakemia Devon (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Murder-first Deg (F), at 800-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/23/2021 12:31.
Arresting Officer Haigler, D T

Name Smith, Masteik Alazie
Arrest Date 07-23-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Smith, Masteik Alazie (B /F/20) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Waxhaw Marvin Rd/exbury Gardens, Waxhaw, on 7/23/2021.
Arresting Officer Womack, R

Name Proffitt, Justin Ray
Arrest Date 07/23/2021
Court Case 202104614
Charge Disorderly Conduct (M),
Description Proffitt, Justin Ray (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Disorderly Conduct (M), at 1400-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 7/23/2021 13:50.
Arresting Officer Bosnakis, A

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
Arrest Date 07-23-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 700-BLK Worley St, Monroe, NC, between 02:14, 7/23/2021 and 02:15, 7/23/2021. Reported: 02:15, 7/23/2021.
Arresting Officer Chaney, D W

Name Robinson, Lionel Vernard
Arrest Date 07/23/2021
Court Case
Charge Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F),
Description Robinson, Lionel Vernard (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/23/2021 16:00.
Arresting Officer Black, J H

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
Arrest Date 07-23-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 1200-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 03:12, 7/23/2021 and 03:13, 7/23/2021. Reported: 03:13, 7/23/2021.
Arresting Officer Burton, B