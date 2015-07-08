Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-24-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PHILLIPS, HUNTER STEVEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/27/1999
Height 5.8
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-24 03:00:00
Court Case 5902021223057
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name SINGS, JAMES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/9/1991
Height 5.11
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-24 15:30:00
Court Case 5902021223116
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount

Name HENDERSON, CHRISTIAN LEE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/18/1977
Height 5.9
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-24 02:51:00
Court Case 5902021223067
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 500.00

Name FLUKER, YAMA MONTIETH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/9/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-24 17:11:00
Court Case 5902020228825
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name BYAKUTAGA, DANIEL ATUGONZA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/19/1994
Height 5.9
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-24 05:19:00
Court Case 5902021223070
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name GIBSON, ALEX
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/26/1969
Height 5.3
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-24 16:46:00
Court Case 5902021222899
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00