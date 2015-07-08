Below are the Union County arrests for 07-24-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Davis, Duran Rashad
|Arrest Date
|07/24/2021
|Court Case
|202104632
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Poss. Meth) (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Poss Marj. Par, & Marj. 1/2Oz) (M),
|Description
|Davis, Duran Rashad (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(poss. Meth) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(poss Marj. Par, & Marj. 1/2oz) (M), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/24/2021 10:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Wren, John Thomas
|Arrest Date
|07/24/2021
|Court Case
|202104637
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Pdp,Rev Compliance Saa), M (M),
|Description
|Wren, John Thomas (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(pdp,rev Compliance Saa), M (M), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/24/2021 13:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Brooks, Zachary
|Arrest Date
|07/24/2021
|Court Case
|202104846
|Charge
|Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle, F (F),
|Description
|Brooks, Zachary (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle, F (F), at 900-BLK Pond Mills Rd, Polkton, NC, on 7/24/2021 15:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Brooks, Zachary
|Arrest Date
|07/24/2021
|Court Case
|202104898
|Charge
|1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehcile (F), 3) Break Or Enter Motor Vehcile (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Larceny Of A Firearm (F), 4) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 5) Misdemeanor Larceny (M), 5) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 6) Misdemeanor Larceny (M), 6) Larceny-Firearm (F), 7) Misdemeanor Larceny (M), 7) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 8) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 9) Financial Card Theft (F), And 10) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (F),
|Description
|Brooks, Zachary (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehcile (F), 3) Break Or Enter Motor Vehcile (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Larceny Of A Firearm (F), 4) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 5) Misdemeanor Larceny (M), 5) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 6) Misdemeanor Larceny (M), 6) Larceny-firearm (F), 7) Misdemeanor Larceny (M), 7) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 8) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 9) Financial Card Theft (F), and 10) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (F), at 900-BLK Pond Mills Rd, Polkton, NC, on 7/24/2021 15:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Norfleet, Llyasia Makiba
|Arrest Date
|07/24/2021
|Court Case
|202104640
|Charge
|Drunk & Disruptive (M),
|Description
|Norfleet, Llyasia Makiba (B /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Drunk & Disruptive (M), at 800-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/24/2021 18:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Marko, Simon Yohana
|Arrest Date
|07/24/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Dwi (M),
|Description
|Marko, Simon Yohana (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Dwi (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monrore, NC, on 7/24/2021 18:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S