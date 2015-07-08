Charge

1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Break Or Enter A Motor Vehcile (F), 3) Break Or Enter Motor Vehcile (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Larceny Of A Firearm (F), 4) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 5) Misdemeanor Larceny (M), 5) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 6) Misdemeanor Larceny (M), 6) Larceny-Firearm (F), 7) Misdemeanor Larceny (M), 7) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 8) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 9) Financial Card Theft (F), And 10) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (F),