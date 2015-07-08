Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-25-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MACK, STANLEY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/31/1986
Height 6.2
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-25 03:33:00
Court Case 5902021222988
Charge Description INJURE BUILDING/FENCE/WALL (F)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GRIFFIN, KAREN
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 10/4/1982
Height 5.8
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-25 16:30:00
Court Case
Charge Description Bond Term
Bond Amount

Name MCFADDEN, MICHAEL GERARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/30/1984
Height 6.4
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-25 01:43:00
Court Case 5902021223187
Charge Description ASLT INF SER INJ MINOR PRESENT
Bond Amount

Name BETHUNE, ANGELA VANDYKE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/19/1970
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-25 16:12:00
Court Case 5402020051732
Charge Description FORGERY – FREE TEXT
Bond Amount

Name UNDERWOOD, JENEKIA LASHAY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/11/1993
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-25 01:38:00
Court Case 5902021223185
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MEEKS, JADA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/26/2003
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-25 15:22:00
Court Case 5902021223220
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1000.00