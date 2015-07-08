Below are the Union County arrests for 07-26-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Gordon, Brandon Wayne
Arrest Date 07/26/2021
Court Case 202104681
Charge Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M),
Description Gordon, Brandon Wayne (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), at 100-BLK N College St/w Windsor St, Monroe, NC, on 7/26/2021 18:03.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Brown, Marie Susan
Arrest Date 07/26/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Poss Stolen Goods/Prop), M (M),
Description Brown, Marie Susan (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (poss Stolen Goods/prop), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/26/2021 22:05.
Arresting Officer Ramsey, L

Name Robinson, Dshaun Montrell
Arrest Date 07/26/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Robinson, Dshaun Montrell (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 600-BLK Blaise Ct, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 7/26/2021 02:45.
Arresting Officer Hodgson, T C

Name Wright, Michelle
Arrest Date 07/26/2021
Court Case 202104670
Charge 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 3) Ficticious Info To Officer (M),
Description Wright, Michelle (B /F/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 3) Ficticious Info To Officer (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/26/2021 05:59.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Fincher, Cody Ellis
Arrest Date 07/26/2021
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Fincher, Cody Ellis (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/26/2021 08:28.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Coffey, Darrell Lynn
Arrest Date 07/26/2021
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Coffey, Darrell Lynn (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/26/2021 09:50.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, C M