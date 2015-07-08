Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-27-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ANTHONY, SHAUN DONTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/13/1986
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-27 08:45:00
Court Case 5902021223398
Charge Description POSS WEAPON STATE PROP/CRTHOUS
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BETHEA, NINA CORIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/15/1994
Height 5.8
Weight 270
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-27 11:36:00
Court Case 5902021223423
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name YAGAN, MOHAMAD
Arrest Type
DOB 8/2/1997
Height 5.10
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-27 16:29:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BARRINO, DEXTER LAVERT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/13/1991
Height 6.4
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-27 09:30:00
Court Case 5902021221866
Charge Description FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name LASTER, BRYAN KRISTEN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/12/1974
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-27 11:45:00
Court Case 5902021222990
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BAILEY, THOMAS LAMONTE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/3/1986
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-27 16:10:00
Court Case 5902021223399
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00