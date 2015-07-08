Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-28-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PITTMAN, SHOMARI RASHAAD
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 6/11/1992
Height 5.4
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-28 09:58:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name MOFFETT, BRANDON LESCOTT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/2/1987
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-28 14:11:00
Court Case 5902021223591
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WOOLEY, CAMERON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/20/2002
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-28 17:03:00
Court Case 5902021223544
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name ALEXANDER, AUSTIN TAYLOR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/22/1997
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-28 07:30:00
Court Case 5902021223561
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount

Name REDMON, BILLY RAY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/26/1987
Height 5.11
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-28 14:16:00
Court Case 5902020230020
Charge Description ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name LEAK, MARQUIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/12/1995
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-28 10:31:00
Court Case 5902020241286
Charge Description FELONY STALKING
Bond Amount