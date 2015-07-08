Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-28-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PITTMAN, SHOMARI RASHAAD
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|6/11/1992
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-28 09:58:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MOFFETT, BRANDON LESCOTT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/2/1987
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-28 14:11:00
|Court Case
|5902021223591
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WOOLEY, CAMERON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/20/2002
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-28 17:03:00
|Court Case
|5902021223544
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ALEXANDER, AUSTIN TAYLOR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/22/1997
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-28 07:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021223561
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|REDMON, BILLY RAY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/26/1987
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-28 14:16:00
|Court Case
|5902020230020
|Charge Description
|ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|LEAK, MARQUIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/12/1995
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-28 10:31:00
|Court Case
|5902020241286
|Charge Description
|FELONY STALKING
|Bond Amount