Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-29-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MEHAFFEY, ROBERT COLTON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/13/1991
Height 5.7
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-29 09:36:00
Court Case 8002020703176
Charge Description FAILURE TO APPEAR ON MISD
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MORGAN, MATTHEW EVERETT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/5/1991
Height 6.2
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-29 10:25:00
Court Case 5902021223577
Charge Description FINANCIAL CARD THEFT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name KENEKEO, SUKTHONG
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/12/1982
Height 5.5
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-29 16:30:00
Court Case 3502021001932
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount

Name DAVIS, DAMION ANTONIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/28/1976
Height 5.10
Weight 163
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-29 01:25:00
Court Case 5902021221749
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name SHISHMAN, IVAN JOHN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/24/1990
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-29 07:23:00
Court Case 5902021223617
Charge Description ATT ROBBERY-DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name EADS, HAKIM
Arrest Type
DOB 12/1/2001
Height 6.2
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-29 15:13:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount