Below are the Union County arrests for 07-29-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Morrow, Antonio Dorall
|Arrest Date
|07/29/2021
|Court Case
|202104735
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Morrow, Antonio Dorall (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 400-BLK P E Bazemore Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/29/2021 01:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Christian, Walter Emerson
|Arrest Date
|07/29/2021
|Court Case
|202100639
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Christian, Walter Emerson (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Wingate, NC, on 7/29/2021 18:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Griffin, T
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Rape-2nd Degree
|Arrest Date
|07-29-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Rape-2nd Degree (C), at [Address], between 22:00, 7/27/2021 and 22:30, 7/27/2021. Reported: 11:57, 7/29/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, B D
|Name
|Player, Samuel Keith
|Arrest Date
|07/29/2021
|Court Case
|202105096
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Player, Samuel Keith (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/29/2021 02:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Dupree, C T
|Name
|Ritch, Justin Neal
|Arrest Date
|07/29/2021
|Court Case
|202105117
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Ritch, Justin Neal (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2500-BLK Lawyers Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 7/29/2021 21:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Blount, Angie Lynn
|Arrest Date
|07/29/2021
|Court Case
|202104737
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(M-Larceny,M-Show Cause) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(M-B&E,M-Show Cause) (M),
|Description
|Blount, Angie Lynn (B /F/54) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(m-larceny,m-show Cause) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(m-b&e,m-show Cause) (M), at 600-BLK Winchester Av/john St, Monroe, NC, on 7/29/2021 02:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A