Description

Blount, Angie Lynn (B /F/54) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(m-larceny,m-show Cause) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(m-b&e,m-show Cause) (M), at 600-BLK Winchester Av/john St, Monroe, NC, on 7/29/2021 02:41.