Below are the Union County arrests for 07-29-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Morrow, Antonio Dorall
Arrest Date 07/29/2021
Court Case 202104735
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Morrow, Antonio Dorall (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 400-BLK P E Bazemore Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/29/2021 01:36.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Christian, Walter Emerson
Arrest Date 07/29/2021
Court Case 202100639
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Christian, Walter Emerson (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Wingate, NC, on 7/29/2021 18:04.
Arresting Officer Griffin, T

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Rape-2nd Degree
Arrest Date 07-29-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Rape-2nd Degree (C), at [Address], between 22:00, 7/27/2021 and 22:30, 7/27/2021. Reported: 11:57, 7/29/2021.
Arresting Officer Helms, B D

Name Player, Samuel Keith
Arrest Date 07/29/2021
Court Case 202105096
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Player, Samuel Keith (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/29/2021 02:14.
Arresting Officer Dupree, C T

Name Ritch, Justin Neal
Arrest Date 07/29/2021
Court Case 202105117
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Ritch, Justin Neal (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2500-BLK Lawyers Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 7/29/2021 21:58.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S

Name Blount, Angie Lynn
Arrest Date 07/29/2021
Court Case 202104737
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(M-Larceny,M-Show Cause) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(M-B&E,M-Show Cause) (M),
Description Blount, Angie Lynn (B /F/54) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(m-larceny,m-show Cause) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(m-b&e,m-show Cause) (M), at 600-BLK Winchester Av/john St, Monroe, NC, on 7/29/2021 02:41.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A