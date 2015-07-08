Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-30-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|FORD, KEVIN DONNELL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/5/1987
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|163
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-30 03:46:00
|Court Case
|5902021223867
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|SHOATES, RONALD
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/12/1990
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|167
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-30 14:20:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SADDLER, WILLIAM TERRELLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/5/1990
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-30 03:07:00
|Court Case
|5902021223863
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GRIER, BENJAMIN HAYES
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/8/2000
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-30 14:36:00
|Court Case
|5902021223846
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT SERIOUS BODILY INJURY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|VAUGHN, SHAMEKA NICOLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/9/1983
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-30 03:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021223866
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|HOLDER, JUSTIN DONALD
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/30/1994
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-07-30 15:44:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount