Below are the Union County arrests for 07-30-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hamilton, Jhania Elise
|Arrest Date
|07/30/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Hamilton, Jhania Elise (O /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/30/2021 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M
|Name
|Amann, Christopher Allen
|Arrest Date
|07/30/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Amann, Christopher Allen (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74, Marshville, NC, on 7/30/2021 20:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M
|Name
|Hinson, Roderick Darnell
|Arrest Date
|07/30/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Hinson, Roderick Darnell (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/30/2021 20:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M
|Name
|Welch, Kenneth Dustin
|Arrest Date
|07/30/2021
|Court Case
|202104781
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control ( ),
|Description
|Welch, Kenneth Dustin (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control ( ), at 500-BLK W Franklin St/n College St, Monroe, NC, on 7/30/2021 20:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Pezzello, C M
|Name
|Myers, Frances Maye
|Arrest Date
|07/30/2021
|Court Case
|202104760
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Myers, Frances Maye (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 700-BLK Sutton Pl, Monroe, NC, on 7/30/2021 08:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Hailey, D
|Name
|Connor, Tabatha Evonne
|Arrest Date
|07/30/2021
|Court Case
|202104783
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Connor, Tabatha Evonne (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1400-BLK Stafford St Ext, Monroe, NC, on 7/30/2021 22:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D