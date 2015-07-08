Below are the Union County arrests for 07-30-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hamilton, Jhania Elise
Arrest Date 07/30/2021
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Hamilton, Jhania Elise (O /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/30/2021 20:00.
Arresting Officer Evans, C M

Name Amann, Christopher Allen
Arrest Date 07/30/2021
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Amann, Christopher Allen (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74, Marshville, NC, on 7/30/2021 20:25.
Arresting Officer Evans, C M

Name Hinson, Roderick Darnell
Arrest Date 07/30/2021
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Hinson, Roderick Darnell (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/30/2021 20:30.
Arresting Officer Evans, C M

Name Welch, Kenneth Dustin
Arrest Date 07/30/2021
Court Case 202104781
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control ( ),
Description Welch, Kenneth Dustin (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control ( ), at 500-BLK W Franklin St/n College St, Monroe, NC, on 7/30/2021 20:59.
Arresting Officer Pezzello, C M

Name Myers, Frances Maye
Arrest Date 07/30/2021
Court Case 202104760
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Myers, Frances Maye (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 700-BLK Sutton Pl, Monroe, NC, on 7/30/2021 08:32.
Arresting Officer Hailey, D

Name Connor, Tabatha Evonne
Arrest Date 07/30/2021
Court Case 202104783
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Connor, Tabatha Evonne (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1400-BLK Stafford St Ext, Monroe, NC, on 7/30/2021 22:09.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D