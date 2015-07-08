Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-31-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HUNTER, TROY CHRISTIAN
Arrest Type
DOB 12/6/1991
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-31 07:30:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MAJED, LATIF ABDUL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/5/1957
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-31 09:20:00
Court Case 5902021223983
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WILSON, ESSENCE CHARSALE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/16/1995
Height 5.7
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-31 09:30:00
Court Case 5902021223986
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GORDON, MAURICE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/8/1973
Height 5.7
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-31 10:27:00
Court Case 1002020090108
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name BECERRA-GUZMAN, LUIS GUSTAVO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/11/1985
Height 5.10
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-31 00:16:00
Court Case 8902020054686
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name KEE, ROGER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/5/1954
Height 5.8
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-07-31 11:10:00
Court Case 5902021223993
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2000.00