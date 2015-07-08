Below are the Union County arrests for 07-31-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hamilton, Christopher Lee
|Arrest Date
|07/31/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Hamilton, Christopher Lee (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 2500-BLK Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/31/2021 23:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Bonney, W
|Name
|Robinson, Billy Justin
|Arrest Date
|07/31/2021
|Court Case
|202104784
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Robinson, Billy Justin (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 200-BLK Raymond St, Monroe, NC, on 7/31/2021 00:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Chaney, D W
|Name
|Robinson, Billy Justin
|Arrest Date
|07/31/2021
|Court Case
|202105139
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Robinson, Billy Justin (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/31/2021 02:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Ramsey, L
|Name
|Lombardo, Eathan Garrett
|Arrest Date
|07/31/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Consume Alcohol < 21 (M),
|Description
|Lombardo, Eathan Garrett (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Consume Alcohol < 21 (M), at 7500-BLK Concord Hwy, Fairview, NC, on 7/31/2021 05:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Burns, Victoria Jeanelle
|Arrest Date
|07/31/2021
|Court Case
|202104787
|Charge
|1) Felony Possession Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Burns, Victoria Jeanelle (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Possession Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3000-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 7/31/2021 05:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Morgan, Christopher Copeland
|Arrest Date
|07/31/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Felony Prob Viol Out Of County) (F),
|Description
|Morgan, Christopher Copeland (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (felony Prob Viol Out Of County) (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/31/2021 07:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Hults, J T