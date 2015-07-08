Below are the Union County arrests for 07-31-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hamilton, Christopher Lee
Arrest Date 07/31/2021
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Hamilton, Christopher Lee (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 2500-BLK Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/31/2021 23:05.
Arresting Officer Bonney, W

Name Robinson, Billy Justin
Arrest Date 07/31/2021
Court Case 202104784
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Robinson, Billy Justin (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 200-BLK Raymond St, Monroe, NC, on 7/31/2021 00:14.
Arresting Officer Chaney, D W

Name Robinson, Billy Justin
Arrest Date 07/31/2021
Court Case 202105139
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Robinson, Billy Justin (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/31/2021 02:48.
Arresting Officer Ramsey, L

Name Lombardo, Eathan Garrett
Arrest Date 07/31/2021
Court Case
Charge Consume Alcohol < 21 (M),
Description Lombardo, Eathan Garrett (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Consume Alcohol < 21 (M), at 7500-BLK Concord Hwy, Fairview, NC, on 7/31/2021 05:01.
Arresting Officer Smith, S M

Name Burns, Victoria Jeanelle
Arrest Date 07/31/2021
Court Case 202104787
Charge 1) Felony Possession Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Burns, Victoria Jeanelle (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Possession Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3000-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 7/31/2021 05:25.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Morgan, Christopher Copeland
Arrest Date 07/31/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Felony Prob Viol Out Of County) (F),
Description Morgan, Christopher Copeland (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (felony Prob Viol Out Of County) (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/31/2021 07:45.
Arresting Officer Hults, J T