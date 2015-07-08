Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-01-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|VINSON, GREGORY LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/3/1982
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|275
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-01 00:10:00
|Court Case
|8902017054873
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|RHODES, DAMIEN LESLEY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/27/2001
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-01 08:07:00
|Court Case
|5902021224092
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BISHOP, TIMOTHY LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/16/1972
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|235
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-01 00:45:00
|Court Case
|3502017053259
|Charge Description
|SCHOOL ATTENDANCE LAW VIOL
|Bond Amount
|335.00
|Name
|SMITH, JESSICA AMORIS-MARGRETTE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/9/2001
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-01 02:54:00
|Court Case
|5902021224089
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DALTON, JONATHAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/16/1976
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-01 01:45:00
|Court Case
|5902021224056
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|JONES, ANTONIO MOSES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/30/1982
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-01 12:12:00
|Court Case
|5902021224103
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount