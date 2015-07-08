Description

Hubbard, William Devon J (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd (poss Marij, Poss Marij Para, Ccw) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd (dwlr, Window Tint, Fail To Heed S (M), at 600-BLK Beard St, Monroe, NC, on 8/1/2021 10:20.