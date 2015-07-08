Below are the Union County arrests for 08-01-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Harrington, Matthew Clayton
|Arrest Date
|08/01/2021
|Court Case
|202104816
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Harrington, Matthew Clayton (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 500-BLK N West St, Monroe, NC, on 8/1/2021 20:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Birchmore, B
|Name
|Williamson, Kristen Marie
|Arrest Date
|08/01/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (2Nd Deg Trespass,Shoplifting Conc (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Open Container,Pdp, Fict/Alt Titl (M),
|Description
|Williamson, Kristen Marie (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (2nd Deg Trespass,shoplifting Conc (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (open Container,pdp, Fict/alt Titl (M), at 1200-BLK Diana Lee Ln, Monroe, NC, on 8/1/2021 00:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Lesperance, J D
|Name
|Lunsford, Zachary Michael
|Arrest Date
|08/01/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
|Description
|Lunsford, Zachary Michael (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 2100-BLK Abundance Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/1/2021 02:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Ramsey, L
|Name
|Joines, Billy Dwaine
|Arrest Date
|08/01/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Joines, Billy Dwaine (B /M/64) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/1/2021 07:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Hults, J T
|Name
|Byrams, Clifton Tyron
|Arrest Date
|08/01/2021
|Court Case
|202104807
|Charge
|Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
|Description
|Byrams, Clifton Tyron (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 400-BLK Valley St, Monroe, NC, on 8/1/2021 08:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Baucom, S
|Name
|Hubbard, William Devon J
|Arrest Date
|08/01/2021
|Court Case
|202104809
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd (Poss Marij, Poss Marij Para, Ccw) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd (Dwlr, Window Tint, Fail To Heed S (M),
|Description
|Hubbard, William Devon J (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd (poss Marij, Poss Marij Para, Ccw) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd (dwlr, Window Tint, Fail To Heed S (M), at 600-BLK Beard St, Monroe, NC, on 8/1/2021 10:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Hailey, D