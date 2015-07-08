Below are the Union County arrests for 08-01-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Harrington, Matthew Clayton
Arrest Date 08/01/2021
Court Case 202104816
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Harrington, Matthew Clayton (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 500-BLK N West St, Monroe, NC, on 8/1/2021 20:39.
Arresting Officer Birchmore, B

Name Williamson, Kristen Marie
Arrest Date 08/01/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (2Nd Deg Trespass,Shoplifting Conc (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Open Container,Pdp, Fict/Alt Titl (M),
Description Williamson, Kristen Marie (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (2nd Deg Trespass,shoplifting Conc (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (open Container,pdp, Fict/alt Titl (M), at 1200-BLK Diana Lee Ln, Monroe, NC, on 8/1/2021 00:43.
Arresting Officer Lesperance, J D

Name Lunsford, Zachary Michael
Arrest Date 08/01/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
Description Lunsford, Zachary Michael (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 2100-BLK Abundance Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/1/2021 02:52.
Arresting Officer Ramsey, L

Name Joines, Billy Dwaine
Arrest Date 08/01/2021
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Joines, Billy Dwaine (B /M/64) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/1/2021 07:57.
Arresting Officer Hults, J T

Name Byrams, Clifton Tyron
Arrest Date 08/01/2021
Court Case 202104807
Charge Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
Description Byrams, Clifton Tyron (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 400-BLK Valley St, Monroe, NC, on 8/1/2021 08:19.
Arresting Officer Baucom, S

Name Hubbard, William Devon J
Arrest Date 08/01/2021
Court Case 202104809
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd (Poss Marij, Poss Marij Para, Ccw) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd (Dwlr, Window Tint, Fail To Heed S (M),
Description Hubbard, William Devon J (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd (poss Marij, Poss Marij Para, Ccw) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd (dwlr, Window Tint, Fail To Heed S (M), at 600-BLK Beard St, Monroe, NC, on 8/1/2021 10:20.
Arresting Officer Hailey, D