Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-02-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MATTOX, JOHNNY BENCH
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/7/1986
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-02 00:58:00
|Court Case
|5902021224153
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|SHANK, SHANTAE EDEMA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/26/1986
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-02 09:55:00
|Court Case
|5902021222766
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TUCKER, DEMONDREZ DAHSHAY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/11/1998
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-02 00:06:00
|Court Case
|5902021224154
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|ROBINSON, KARLOTTA ANNETTE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/21/1991
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|181
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-02 12:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021223775
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|1250.00
|Name
|LEE, DARNELL LAWRENCE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/8/1994
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-02 02:35:00
|Court Case
|5902021224162
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, JORDAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/10/2001
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|121
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-02 12:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021223628
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount