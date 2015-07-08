Below are the Union County arrests for 08-02-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|White, Larrishea Neejon
|Arrest Date
|08/02/2021
|Court Case
|202105177
|Charge
|Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M),
|Description
|White, Larrishea Neejon (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), at 3000-BLK Peacemaker Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/2/2021 01:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Sturdivant, Vernell David
|Arrest Date
|08/02/2021
|Court Case
|202104835
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Sturdivant, Vernell David (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 700-BLK Maurice Street, Monroe, NC, on 8/2/2021 17:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Haigler, D T
|Name
|Bowser, Devonte Lamont
|Arrest Date
|08/02/2021
|Court Case
|202105175
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Bowser, Devonte Lamont (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/2/2021 02:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R
|Name
|Powe, Kendrick Javon
|Arrest Date
|08/02/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (F), And 3) Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Powe, Kendrick Javon (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (F), and 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monore, NC, on 8/2/2021 19:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Mullins, Ronald Dean
|Arrest Date
|08/02/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Mullins, Ronald Dean (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 4700-BLK Toms Creek Ct, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/2/2021 09:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, T J
|Name
|Lee, Eddie Donell
|Arrest Date
|08/02/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Lee, Eddie Donell (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Sorrento Ct, Charlotte, NC, on 8/2/2021 19:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, J M