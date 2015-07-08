Description

Powe, Kendrick Javon (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (F), and 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monore, NC, on 8/2/2021 19:09.