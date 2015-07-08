Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-03-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|STEVENSON, FRANCES ALEXIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/6/1998
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-03 00:54:00
|Court Case
|5902021223988
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|YAMBO, LUIS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/8/1978
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|224
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-03 11:50:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COFFEY, CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/5/1989
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-03 15:15:00
|Court Case
|8902020051876
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|HARRELL, SANTARRIO JARELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/25/1986
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-03 02:39:00
|Court Case
|5902021222927
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DUGGER, MICHAEL RAYSION
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/27/1986
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-03 11:39:00
|Court Case
|5902021224249
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|MOORE, RAHSON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/11/1996
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-08-03 15:22:00
|Court Case
|1202020704977
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00