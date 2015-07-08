Below are the Union County arrests for 08-03-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Adams, Kinya Shalom
|Arrest Date
|08/03/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Adams, Kinya Shalom (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 7300-BLK Medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/3/2021 00:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Stokes, Darrell Wayne
|Arrest Date
|08/03/2021
|Court Case
|202105199
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Stokes, Darrell Wayne (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 13700-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/3/2021 00:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, L C
|Name
|Huntley, Shontang Mark D
|Arrest Date
|08/03/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Pos/Con F-Wn/Lq/Mxbv Unath Pr), M (M),
|Description
|Huntley, Shontang Mark D (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Writ (pos/con F-wn/lq/mxbv Unath Pr), M (M), at 1200-BLK Camp Rd, Salisbury, NC, on 8/3/2021 06:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Stewart, J R
|Name
|Bird, Jeffrey Michael
|Arrest Date
|08/03/2021
|Court Case
|202105201
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Bird, Jeffrey Michael (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/3/2021 04:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Dupree, C T
|Name
|Alley, Melissa Buie
|Arrest Date
|08/03/2021
|Court Case
|202104845
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Poss Meth,Poss Cs Jail,Pdp), F (F),
|Description
|Alley, Melissa Buie (W /F/53) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (poss Meth,poss Cs Jail,pdp), F (F), at 200-BLK Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 8/3/2021 07:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J
|Name
|Meadows, John Ellis
|Arrest Date
|08/03/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Surrender Of Surety (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Meadows, John Ellis (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/3/2021 10:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Stewart, J R