Below are the Union County arrests for 08-03-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Adams, Kinya Shalom
Arrest Date 08/03/2021
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Adams, Kinya Shalom (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 7300-BLK Medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/3/2021 00:46.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Stokes, Darrell Wayne
Arrest Date 08/03/2021
Court Case 202105199
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Stokes, Darrell Wayne (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 13700-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/3/2021 00:36.
Arresting Officer Starnes, L C

Name Huntley, Shontang Mark D
Arrest Date 08/03/2021
Court Case
Charge Writ (Pos/Con F-Wn/Lq/Mxbv Unath Pr), M (M),
Description Huntley, Shontang Mark D (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Writ (pos/con F-wn/lq/mxbv Unath Pr), M (M), at 1200-BLK Camp Rd, Salisbury, NC, on 8/3/2021 06:58.
Arresting Officer Stewart, J R

Name Bird, Jeffrey Michael
Arrest Date 08/03/2021
Court Case 202105201
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Bird, Jeffrey Michael (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/3/2021 04:31.
Arresting Officer Dupree, C T

Name Alley, Melissa Buie
Arrest Date 08/03/2021
Court Case 202104845
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Poss Meth,Poss Cs Jail,Pdp), F (F),
Description Alley, Melissa Buie (W /F/53) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (poss Meth,poss Cs Jail,pdp), F (F), at 200-BLK Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 8/3/2021 07:07.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J

Name Meadows, John Ellis
Arrest Date 08/03/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
Description Meadows, John Ellis (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/3/2021 10:08.
Arresting Officer Stewart, J R